Christmas Jumper Day 2019: What is it and is it for charity?

Ugly Christmas jumpers are about to take over as December finally arrives.

From snowmen with carrot noses poking out to characters from popular culture like Deadpool, festive jumpers will soon be everywhere once again.

Will you be taking part in Christmas Jumper Day 2018?

But for one day a year, Portsmouth residents and people across the country are encouraged to wear their best ugly Christmas jumper into work with pride.

And by wearing it into work, you will help to raise money for a very worthy cause at Christmas.

Here’s all you need to know about Christmas Jumper Day:

When is it?

Christmas jumper day is back for 2019 and this year it will take place on Friday, December 13.

What is it?

Basically it does what it says on the tin – its a day when people are encouraged to wear Christmas jumpers to work or school – all in the name of a good cause.

Its all about pulling on your daftest woollies to help children have a brighter future.

Is it for charity?

Yes, much like Children in Need or Comic Relief, Christmas jumper day is for charity.

It is organised and promoted by Save the Children, with everyone taking part whether at work, down the pub or in your school, encouraged to donate £2 to the charity.

How long has it been running?

This year will be the seventh Christmas jumper day, with Save the Children launching it in 2012.

Those taking part can wear a Christmas jumper they already own, decorate an existing jumper with festive decorations, or even knit their own. Christmas Jumper Day is popular with schools and workplaces.

Groups may take part in additional fundraising activities on the day, as well as making donations.

What are Christmas jumpers?

It is a jumper or sweater themed with a Christmas or winter-style design – they are often quite ‘ugly’ which is part of the charm and have become a mainstay in the UK during the build up to and including Christmas.

Christmas jumpers became popular during the 1980s after a variety of television presenters such as Gyles Brandreth and Timmy Mallett began wearing them during the Christmas holidays.

However during the 1990s and 2000s they were seen as gag gifts and fell out of favour – and were featured as something to be embarrassed of in the 2001 film Bridget Jones's Diary.

But in the last decade they’ve regained popularity following a revival and are now common place in high street stores.