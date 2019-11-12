Have your say

The clocks have gone back, the nights are starting to draw in and the season of goodwill and cheer is almost upon us.

With Christmas fast approaching, it is time to turn our attentions to the important things such as when the festive lights will be switched on across the area.

Picture: Sarah Standing (161551-2359)

Portsmouth and the surrounding towns and villages will be turning the Christmas displays on over the coming weeks – now that Bonfire Night is out of the way.

Here’s what you need to know:

Portsmouth City Centre

The festive lights in Commercial Road will be turned on with a merry evening of events on Thursday, November 21.

Stars from the Kings Theatre production of Aladdin will join the Lord Mayor, Portsmouth Football Club and a Wave 105 presenter on stage at 6pm for the switch on.

It will also mark the launch of the festive Christmas market in Portsmouth.

The event runs from 4pm to 6pm and will finish with a firework finale. There will also be performances from school bands, choirs and dancing groups throughout the evening.

Southsea

The Christmas lights in Southsea will be turned on in an event held on Thursday, November 14.

Portsmouth City Council say that this event will run from 4pm to 6pm.

Gunwharf Quays

The Christmas lights will be turned on from Thursday, November 7 but there will be an event to mark the start of the spectacular light shows at Gunwharf Quays on Thursday, November 14.

Cosham

Portsmouth City Council have said that the lights in Cosham will be switched on in an event on the High Street on Wednesday, November 27.

This event will also run from 4pm to 6pm.

Waterlooville

The Christmas lights in Havant will be switched on for 2019 on Saturday, November 23.

An afternoon of fun activities will lead up to the switch-on, which will begin with live, on-stage music and a pop-up fair from midday.

At 4.45pm a marching band and a lantern procession will make their way through the town centre from the Natwest bank, in London Road, before a Christmas singalong at 5pm.

The town’s lights will be switched on at 5.15pm.

Fareham

For 2019, Fareham is going Victorian for the Christmas light switch-on.

It will take place on Sunday, November 24 and the event runs from 10am to 6pm.

The lights will be turned on at 4.30pm.

Get your best Victorian costumes out as there will be a competition for the best dressed Victorian.

The winner will be chosen on the day and will be presented on stage with a family ticket to Ferneham Hall's panto, Beauty and the Beast.

Gosport

The Christmas Light switch on will happen in Gosport High Street on Saturday, November 30.

There will be staged entertainment from 2.45pm to 5.30pm.

Lee-on-the-Solent

Christmas lights will be turned on in Lee-on-the-Solent on Friday, November 29.

There will be a French market, reindeer, Santa’s grotto and fun rides for children.

The lights will be switched on at 6.30pm.

Emsworth

The lights will be switched on in an event on at The Square on November 29.

Leigh Park

Christmas lights will be switched on in Leigh Park at an event in Park Parade on November 29

Hayling Island

Residents waiting for the Christmas lights to be switched on in Hayling Island can see them turned on in an event at Mengham, Hayling Island on December 6.