Hampshire is home to a number of wonderful Christmas markets to visit this festive season.

From traditional German style chalets to Dickens influenced events, there is something for everyone.

Commercial Road Christmas Market Begins in Portsmouth - James Castle selling a wide variety of cheeses with a smile. Picture: Vernon Nash (161119-004)

Here is the full list of major Christmas markets in our area, including in Portsmouth:

Portsmouth

Portsmouth Christmas Market 2019

This brand new Christmas market will be in the heart of Portsmouth city centre and feature wooden cabins selling food and gifts.

Father Christmas on board HMS Warrior 1860 at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard's Festival of Christmas. Picture: Chris Stephens.

There will also be a giant walk-in LED Bauble.

The market is open from 9am to 7pm Monday to Sunday.

Victorian Christmas Festival 2019

This annual Christmas market will take place at the Historic Dockyard in Portsmouth from Friday November 29 to Sunday, December 1.

Travel back in time to a bygone era, where snowy Dickensian streets welcome you to a world of festive cheer.

There will be Dickensian street performers, traditional green Father Christmas and so much more.

To get tickets for the Christmas Festival – click here.

Love Southsea Christmas Market

Love Southsea will be hosting the annual Christmas street markets in Palmerston Road once again this year.

The first one will be held on Thursday, November 14 to mark the switch on off the Christmas lights in Southsea.

The markets will then be held on every Saturday, and Sunday from November 30 until December 22.

Indoor Christmas Market

Love Southsea will also be running an indoor Christmas market at Lakeside North Harbour in Cosham.

It will be held in the lobby of the office building and will take place every Friday from November 29 until December 20 from 10am till 4pm.

Festival of Christmas

Port Solent's annual Festival of Christmas will be returning for 2019.

It will take place between Saturday, December 7 to Sunday, December 8, from 10am to 6pm on the first day and 10am to 4pm on the second.

There will be handcrafted gifts for sale and choirs.

Fareham

A Victorian Christmas

For the Christmas light switch on this year in Fareham there will be a Victorian theme.

There will be market stalls with unique and handmade Christmas goodies as well as food stalls and other entertainment.

It will take place in Fareham town centre from 10am to 6pm on Sunday, November 24.

Wickham

Christmas Fair

Once again, the Wickham Christmas Fair is being held on the first Sunday of December.

There are over 60 stalls this year as well as a cafe that will serve Christmas themed foods

It will be held at Wickham Community Centre from 11am to 3pm on Sunday, December 1.

Rowlands Castle

Stansted Christmas Fayre

This Christmas market will take place at Stansted House, Stansted Park in Rowlands Castle.

There will be events from Thursday, November 21 until Sunday, November 24 and entry costs £8.

Alton

Alton Yuletide Festival

Alton's famous annual Yuletide Festival is on Sunday, December 1 from 10am – 4pm.

Alton's popular Christmas Market will see the High Street and Assembly Rooms filled with hundreds of festive gift, craft, art, local produce, charity stalls, tasty street food and live street entertainment.

Petersfield

Petersfield Christmas Festival Market

The Christmas Festival Market is coming to Petersfield on Sunday, December 1.

From 10.30am until 3.30pm Petersfield will be transformed into a festive wonderland full of awesome stalls and shops to buy that perfect gift for loved ones.

Southampton

Southampton Christmas Festival

This traditional German style Christmas market in Southampton features individually designed alpine chalets with traditional German fayre, from bratwurst and waffles to gingerbread hearts and candied fruit.

The markets are open every day from Thursday, November 14 to Monday, December 23.

They are open from 10am to 8pm each day.

Meadow Court

Meadow Court Christmas Fair

Running from 11am to 3pm on November 27 in Meadow Court, visitors will be able to shop for Christmas gifts, cakes, candles, crafts and cards and of course wine.

The Vista Café will also be open for festive refreshments.

Winchester

Winchester Christmas Market

Considered one of the best Christmas Markets in Europe – Winchester’s market and ice rink will be returning once again.

Held in the grounds of Winchester Cathedral, the market runs from Thursday, November 21 until just before Christmas closing on Sunday, December 22.