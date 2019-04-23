Church bosses want your say on refurbishment of main building

BOSSES at a church which has closed off its main building for almost four years because of safety concerns have invited members of the public to play a part in its revival.

Architects have been enlisted to help deliver a refurbishment for St Margaret’s Community Church in Eastney and you can have a say on its future design too.

An event at the site between 2pm and 5pm on Sunday, residents are invited to take a look inside the church and enjoy refreshments, a bouncy castle and Scalextric tracks.

The gathering will bring a chance to sit down and meet architects from Studio BAD and give your thoughts on how a refit could best benefit worshippers and the local community.

Church of England already allocated the church £350,000 for the makeover before Christmas and the site has invested £50,000 of its own money to make it safe again.

A hub for small businesses, youth events, a community shop and a food store are all among suggestions made by worshippers so far.

On Sunday, at 4pm, the church’s main building will be opened for worship for the first time in four years.