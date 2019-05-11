Church opens up for first time in three years

A CHURCH has thrown open its doors for the first time in more than three years.

St Margaret’s Community Church on Highland Road in Eastney was closed in 2015, and has only just been declared safe after recent structural work was completed.

Worshippers invited residents to meet architects who are drawing up plans to refurbish the inside of the building.

MP Stephen Morgan was one of the first into the building.

He said: ‘My grandparents were actually married in this church, but it’s the first time I’ve ever been inside. The building has huge potential to serve a part of our city that often gets forgotten.

‘This has been a good opportunity to hear what local people are saying about the place of the church within their community. I take away a sense that this church can show compassion to meet the needs of local people, and I’m impressed by the way that the church is already reaching out to them. It has my full support.’

Architects Roger Tyrrell and Darren Bray, from Studio BAD, heard ideas from the community including a café, play area, Foodbank, and a base for social enterprise to fill the space and the pair are due to return with firmer plans.

The church was originally closed in 2015 because its roof leaked, its windows needed repairing, and there was a danger of plaster falling from the ceiling.