Church performs Easter story

MEMBERS of St Jude’s Church in Southsea will put on a 90-minute version of Mark’s Gospel.

Fifteen actors will perform the Mark Drama, in modern dress, and in the round, with audience members on all sides.

The cast have been studying Mark’s gospel for several weeks, and their performance will be partly-improvised.

Rev Adam Denley, curate of St Jude’s, said: ‘I saw this staged at theological college and it was very powerful. We rarely get to experience a whole gospel from start to finish.

‘To be part of a crowd where actors are stood near you shouting ‘Crucify him’ is captivating and really brings Mark’s gospel to life.

‘If you come along and decide that the Christian faith is not for you, that’s absolutely fine. But don’t miss out on hearing about something that could be life-changing.’

The performances at St Jude’s Church, Kent Road, are Saturday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 10.30am.

It is free of charge, but tickets must be booked on (023) 9275 0442 or office@sjs.church, so they know how many are coming.

It’s not suitable for those aged under eight, but there will be alternative activities for children if they are taken along.

For more information, go to sjs.church.