City building wins at architecture awards

CONTEMPORARY architecture and a terrace with outstanding views are just some of the comments given by judges about one of the city’s buildings.

The Canoe Lake Leisure Tennis Pavilion in Southsea, by architects PAD Studio, won the South Client of the Year Award at the Royal Institute of British Architects 2018 awards at a ceremony held last night.

The judges said: ‘At the start of the project the brief was to simply replace the sad and ordinary single-storey pitch-roofed building that sat there before. But with the perseverance and vision of the donors, the brief expanded to include communal spaces and terrace with outstanding views, all embodied in a truly delightful example of contemporary architecture.

Regional Jury Chair, Adrian James of Adrian James Architects, said: ‘The overall standard of the shortlist for RIBA South Awards was very high, which is why so many of them made the grade to progress to a Regional Award.’

Winners from last night will also be considered for a national award.