City comic con links up with Forbidden Planet

TOP comic retailer Forbidden Planet has joined forces with Portsmouth Comic Con.

Forbidden Planet International will be an official partner and lead trader at the International Festival of Comics at Portsmouth Guildhall on May 5 and 6 next year, one of the largest regional events of its kind.

As one of the leading retailers of all things comic and genre in the UK, Forbidden Planet International sellsg graphic novels, manga and books as well as a huge range of merchandise and collectables including action figures, custom designer toys, comic, film and TV merchandise. FPI also run the highly-respected Forbidden Planet Blog, where it encourages and highlight British comics and creators.

Portsmouth Guildhall and event organiser Tripwire Magazine sat the link-up is ‘fantastic news for comic fans everywhere and testament to the calibre of creative talent that will be attending’.

Confirmed US and international guests that will be available for signings,panels and Q&A sessions include Walt Simonson (Thor, Fantastic Four, Ragnarok) and Louise Simonson (Star Wars, New Mutants, X-Factor and Superman: Man of Steel), Geof Darrow (Hard Boiled, Shaolin Cowboy), Russell Walks (Star Wars Official Artist), Tommy Lee Edwards (Batman Begins, Superman Returns, Mother Panic), Tess Fowler (Rat Queens, Heathen for Vault, Heavy Metal and Kid Lobotomy), Shawn Martinbrough (Captain America, Black Panther, Hellboy, Deadpool), Tim Bradstreet (Star Wars, The Punisher, Hellblazer) and Gene Ha (Top 10).

Also appearing will be Frank Quitely (All-Star Superman, The Authority, Batman & Robin), John Paul Leon (Batman, Mother Panic), Cully Hamner (The Shade, The Question, Red, Batman and The Signal), Dave Dorman (Star Wars, Indiana Jones), Simon Fraser (Kingsman, 2000AD), Rafael Albuquerque (co-creator of American Vampire, Batgirl), French fantasy artist Claire Wendling, Mark Buckingham (Fables, Hellblazer, The Sandman), Laurence Campbell (BPRD, Punisher) and Bengal (Batgirl, Supergirl).

A range of tickets are available here or call the Box Office on 0844 847 2362.