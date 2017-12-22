City hospitals chief signs up for sleepout set to raise cash to fight homelessness

THE man in charge of the city’s hospitals has pledged his support to the Pompey CEO Sleepout.

Chief executive of Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, Mark Cubbon, will bed down with a host of high-flying peers when he sleeps rough for a night in April, 2018.

He joins leaders from Portsmouth City Council, Portsmouth Football Club and The News for the initiative – which will benefit a trio of fantastic causes through a sponsored sleep at Fratton Park.

Announcing his support for the drive – which will take place on April 16 next year – Mr Cubbon said: ‘I’m thrilled to be taking part in the Pompey CEO Sleepout to shine a spotlight on such an important issue and help raise money to tackle it in our city.’

Money raised by leaders will be split between the Society of St James, Pompey in the Community and the CEO Sleepout – the national charity overseeing the effort.

Mr Cubbon said: ‘The issue of homelessness in Portsmouth is unfortunately a growing concern. However I hope money raised can continue support local projects already making a difference to people’s lives.

‘In particular, support services for drug and alcohol rehabilitation and mental health are areas where additional funding can make a real impact.’

Participants will battle to raise more than £92,000 – the previous CEO Sleepout record set by volunteers in Newcastle.

Addressing the challenge, Mr Cubbon said: ‘Being a northerner myself, I wouldn’t want to stoke up any north-south rivalry.... But I’m certainly up for the challenge! The generosity of the people of our city is boundless. I have complete faith that they will do us proud.’

To donate, text ‘PITC17 £’, followed by your desired amount in whole pounds, to 70070 or donate online at justgiving.com/fundraising/pitcceo.