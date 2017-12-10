City MP hosts drop-in event for women affected by pension inequality

Have your say

WOMEN against state pension inequality have joined forces with a city MP.

Labour MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, hosted a public information event alongside the Solent WASPI group and Portsmouth Citizens Advice.

Held on Friday, the fixture was organised in a bid to raise awareness of the 1995 increase in state pension age for women from 60 to 65.

The change meant many women – firstly those born in the 1950s – would have to wait longer to receive their pensions.

Pushing for an extension of pension credit for those affected, MP Stephen Morgan said: ‘More than 9,000 women in Portsmouth are affected by the change in pension age – it is essential a resolution is found. I will continue to work with Portsmouth women and local groups to right the wrong they have been dealt.’

A spokesperson for Solent WASPI said: ‘We are grateful for Stephen Morgan’s continued support to our efforts and willingness to help women affected by the change.

‘This event helped raise the profile of the issue and provide much needed advice to local women.’