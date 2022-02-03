Melinda Jenkins, Jim Jenkins, Ruby Thompson and Dawn Moore from Portsmouth-based Vespasian Security will skydive in Salisbury on June 11.

The drive comes shortly after the company, a family-run independent crowd management and security company, completed the Great South Run to raise money for the charity in October.

Founded in 2006, the company has provided their services to live events in Portsmouth and the rest of the UK including Victorious Festival and the Royal Wedding.

From left, Melinda Jenkins, Jim Jenkins, Ruby Thompson and Dawn Moore will be completing a charity skydive in June this year Picture: Ruby Thompson

This year, however, staff have decided to push themselves further by making the 10,000 foot leap in support of the charity which supports all wards and departments of Portsmouth Hospitals University Trust.

Managing director of Vespasian, Oliver Gardiner, said: ‘We always like to say that the sky's the limit, so this year we thought we should test that theory. Several team members jumped at the chance to take on a challenge and test their metal.’

Vespasian teams are able to witness the trust first-hand, providing security at multiple healthcare sites within Portsmouth and surrounding areas and are eager to contribute to the cause that they’ve seen benefit so many.

One member of the team, Melinda, is one of the four braving the fall.

‘My family has used the NHS services in Portsmouth for a range of things,’ she said.

‘If I can give back to those who helped us, or those who rely on the services full time, I will.’

From assisting the NHS to improving hospital facilities and equipment, the charity works to enact positive change for patients, their families and the hospital staff that cares for them.

Ruby, who will join her co-worker in the undertaking, said: ‘I follow the charity on social media, they bought slippers for vulnerable patients to prevent falls and upgraded the activities available for in-patients.’

‘It’s things you don’t think about, but you know they make the biggest difference,’ she added.

To donate to the teams fundraiser visit justgiving.com/team/vespasiansecurityskydive.