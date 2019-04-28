MORE than 50 rare cars - including a Ford Model T and a 'radioactive' DeLorean - have been displayed at a Fareham school's charity event in memory of a former pupil.

Crowds had a chance pose for pictures with a variety of cars, enjoy live music, and browse a variety of cake and sweet stalls at Sarisbury Junior School, in Allotment Road.

Sarisbury Car Show at Sarisbury Green, Southampton - The Mini display. Picture: Vernon Nash (270419-014)

A DeLorean was exhibited with a 'radioactive' fuel container - a reference to the 1985 film Back To The Future, which featured a time-travelling version of the iconic car.

Sarisbury Car Show at Sarisbury Green, Southampton - George Robinson of Robinson Sport with his go karts. George is chairman of the Association of British Kart Clubs. Picture: Vernon Nash (270419-012)

Sarisbury Car Show at Sarisbury Green, Southampton - The UK Garrison of the 501st Legion of Stormtroopers with Minis. Picture: Vernon Nash (270419-015)

Sarisbury Car Show at Sarisbury Green, Southampton - GV of the main field. Picture: Vernon Nash (270419-010)