MORE than 50 rare cars - including a Ford Model T and a 'radioactive' DeLorean - have been displayed at a Fareham school's charity event in memory of a former pupil.
Crowds had a chance pose for pictures with a variety of cars, enjoy live music, and browse a variety of cake and sweet stalls at Sarisbury Junior School, in Allotment Road.
A DeLorean was exhibited with a 'radioactive' fuel container - a reference to the 1985 film Back To The Future, which featured a time-travelling version of the iconic car.