Classic cars are ready to tour the countryside

SCORES of classic cars and motorbikes are set to roll through Havant this weekend.

The Mayor’s Classic Vehicle Run will return for another year on Sunday.

From 8.30am cars, motorbikes and commercial vehicles will gather at Havant Borough Council’s Plaza car park, before being waved off by the mayor of Havant, Elaine Shimbart, at 10am.

Participants will travel through the Hampshire countryside – alongside the mayor and her consort, who will be in a 1919 Cadillac – before arriving and parking up at Fort Purbrook on Portsdown Hill Road, for their cars to go on display at 11.45am.

Entry to the fixture is free for spectators, while donations are appreciated – as the rally looks to raise cash for the mayor’s chosen charities, Fitzroy Waterlooville and Home Start Havant.

Motorists can still sign up to take part in the drive, as long as their vehicle pre-dates 1990.

To pre-register email anne.thurlow@havant.gov.uk or call (023) 9244 6152.