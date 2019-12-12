A DEVELOPMENT for 27 Fareham homes that would open a footpath across the M27 has moved forward as the council approves the layout of the site.

Reside Developments Ltd is hoping to turn agriculture land north of Funtley Road into a managed housing estate, including 11 affordable homes.

Land north of Funtley Road, Fareham'Image: Hampshire Homes and James Potter Associates

In November 2018, the council gave consent to an outline application, with an agreement for the developer to fund upgrades that will open a permissive path from Funtley Road to Thames Drive, opening up a footbridge spanning the M27.

The use of the footbridge will benefit ‘the whole Fareham community,’ according to Andrew Munton, planning director at Reside Developments, who spoke at the council’s planning committee meeting on Wednesday December 11,

He said: ‘This site will deliver a new permissive path and a right of way across the M27, opening up a bridge previously closed to the public.

‘The scheme fits well within the mature community of Funtley.

‘The scheme will also deliver more than £350,000 community infrastructure levy funding.

‘And importantly the site will be nitrate neutral, meaning it can be developed immediately.’

The opening of the footbridge could happen by the end of January 2020, as Highways England have agreed a two week window to carry out the necessary works on the pathway from January 7.

Deputy Mayor councillor Louise Clubley, of Fareham North ward, expressed concerns that the site could increase the risk of flooding in the area.

She said: ‘I wish to highlight that we have received many concerns from residents in relation to this application.

The large issue that concerns me is the flooding risk caused within the development site.

‘It’s a known fact that the residents that live along Funtley Road already are constantly using sandbags to alleviate the large amount of water that runs into their drives from the main road.’

The demolition of the North Fareham Footbridge, as part of planned upgrade works, closed the M27 in both directions between Junction 9 and 11 between Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15.