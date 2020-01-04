Closed mobility shop in Fareham to become to become play-centre pop-up previously based in AFC Portchester

A unit left vacant after the closure of a mobility store in Portchester is to become a children’s play centre.

Busy Town, which provides a play service for pre-schoolers, will be moving from hosting sessions at AFC Portchester to its new home in 25 West Street, Portchester, starting at the end of January.

Hannah Kirk and her sister Julie, the founders of Busy Town play centre.

They will fill the unit left vacant after an All Mobility branch closed last year.

Hannah Kirk, who set up the scheme with her sister Julie in 2018, said ‘it means the world’ to be moving to the their ‘dream’ location.

She said: ‘Having our own premises means we will be able to offer this to even more people as we will have so much more availability and choice.

‘If I'm honest, it means the world to us.

‘We have always wanted to have a place right in the precinct and we are so excited.’

Busy Town play centre was set up because of a ‘lack of groups’ in the area, according to founder Hannah.

She said: ‘Our family has lived in Portchester for more than 60 years and we have raised our own children here.

‘We love the village dearly but we found there was a lack of groups, and we wanted to offer more to families with young children within our community.

‘We have both felt quite isolated as new mums.

‘Not having many friends who also had toddlers meant we had to attend groups with lots of people we didn't know at first and we found it quite nerve-wracking.’

Free refreshments are offered to parents and carers attending with a child.

The play centre will be open from 9.30am to 3pm Monday to Friday, with weekend openings dependent on popularity.