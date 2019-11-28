Closed television store in Fareham to become the first community hub from Acts of Kindness

A unit left vacant after the closure of an electronics store is to become a community hub thanks to the Fareham charity Acts of Kindness.

The organisation, which helps people in crisis with donations from the community, will open the doors of its first community hub at 130 Gosport Road, Fareham, on Sunday, December 1.

The first Acts of Kindness community hub in Gosport Road, Fareham.

The hub will feature a meeting area to host workshops, a seating area for members of community to drop-in, and storage spaces for donations of clothes, furniture, and food.

Founder Kerry Snuggs, who was a police officer for more than 20 years before retiring in July, said there had already been ‘huge' support from the community.

The 40-year-old said said: ‘We have had people come down to help clear the space and paint the walls.

‘I have been running Acts of Kindness from my home for the last seven years.

Volunteers Courtney Hartley (r) and Chelsea Fitton (l) help get the Acts of Kindness community hub ready for its opening.

‘So it will be good to have a space to offer support that is central in the community.

Acts of Kindness has supported hundreds of people in crisis, ranging from victims of crime, fires, domestic abuse.

READ MORE: Cosham Christmas lights switch-on – more than half the High Street left in the dark but festive spirit prevails

Chelsea Fitton will be volunteering at the hub after Acts of Kindness gave her five-year-old son, who has an inoperable brain tumour, an ‘unforgettable’ Christmas day in 2018.

She said: ‘They organised a snow machine in the garden, and Paw Patrol mascots visiting the house, and I have never seen so many gifts in all my life.

‘I’m still speechless with emotion thinking about the day.

‘I would not have got through it without Acts of Kindness.

‘I will support in hub if I have a free day – I understand how they can help.’

READ MORE: Gosport mum ‘overwhelmed’ with school’s help for son with inoperable brain tumour

Kerry, who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder from her time as a police officer, said her own experiences left her understanding the need for community support.

She said: ‘I have been in that despairing place myself.

‘A little support makes a world of difference.’

The hub will be 1pm to 4pm on Wednesdays and 9am to 4pm on Fridays, with plans to expand opening hours as it takes on more volunteers.