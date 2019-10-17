Co-op are selling pigs in blanket crisps two months before Christmas

Have your say

It might be October but that hasn’t stopped Christmas from creeping in.

Halloween is still two weeks away and after that there is Bonfire Night to come.

But festive treats and snacks have already started to appear in stores across the Portsmouth area.

Co-op have already got in on the action launching packets of pigs and blanket flavoured crisps.

The hand-cooked snacks, part of the company’s Irresistible range, are currently on sale in the supermarket for £1.70 a bag.

Pigs in blankets are a popular food during the Christmas season, often being served with the turkey on December 25 alongside other sides like Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce and other vegetables.

