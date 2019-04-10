Have your say

GINGERBREAD men are now a thing of the past – well at least at Co-op Food anyways.

The human shaped biscuits will go by the gender-neutral term ‘Gingerbread Person’ at the supermarket chain.

Co-op have announced that they will be launching the re-branded ginger flavoured snack later this year.

The supermarket chain is looking for a new name to give the snack – one that is gender-neutral – and is looking for suggestions from its members.

On its website, Co-op states: ‘Our Food team is adding the final touches to a new Co-op gingerbread person, but they’ve yet to come up with a name.

‘They’d like members to join in and suggest a fitting name for our new little biscuity friend.

‘The plan is to give our new gingerbread fellow some seasonal costume refreshes - a distinctively Christmassy look for December and something rather spooky around Halloween for example.

‘So they’ll need a name that works for any time of year. Join in to suggest a name.

‘Our Food team will create a shortlist of the ones they think will best fit the bill and we’ll be back to ask you to vote for your favourite next month.’

However, reaction online has been somewhat negative to the move by Co-op to make Gingerbread Men gender-neutral.

One person tweeted: ‘We have officially lost the plot in this country. ⁦@coopuk⁩ you need to get a grip!’

While another added: ‘I don’t want to live in this world anymore.’

Where do gingerbread men come from?

Gingerbread dates back as far as the 15th Century and making biscuits in the shape of humans was practised by our ancestors in the 16th Century.

In Queen Elizabeth I’s court, figure-shaped gingerbread biscuits were made in the likeness of important guests.

So gingerbread men have been around for many hundreds of years.

