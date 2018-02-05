College lecturer seals runner-up spot at prestigious awards ceremony celebrating women in the IT industry

A COLLEGE lecturer secured a runner’s-up spot at a prestigious national awards ceremony.

Nadia Arab from Havant and South Downs College (HSDC) was shortlisted for the Editor’s Choice prize at the Women in IT Awards in London.

A lecturer in computer hardware, Ms Arab teaches 16 to 19-year-olds about the make-up of computers and their operating systems.

She also runs her own firm, CaptureITraining Solutions.

Speaking after being honoured at the awards ceremony in Park Lane last Wednesday, she said: ‘When they announced me as runner-up I felt like I was on a TV show.

‘I genuinely felt like it wasn’t real, it was so overwhelming and glamorous.’

Ms Arab was handpicked out of more than 700 women to appear at the ceremony – which played host to tables from giants Amazon and Rolls Royce.

Reflecting on her work in IT, Ms Arab – who is also a fitness instructor and a volunteer for The Girls’ Network – said: ‘IT is one of the best things you could do because it’s ever-changing, you’re always learning and there is always something that is being developed.’

Mike Gaston, principal and CEO of HSDC, said: ‘I am delighted for Nadia.

‘Her success reflects the professionalism and enthusiasm she has for teaching and learning and of her desire to ensure the best for her students of all backgrounds.’