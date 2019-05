A collision between a car and a motorbike caused major delays in Waterlooville this evening.

Police were called to the scene at the junction between Maurepas Way and Hambledon Road at 5:30pm.

The incident caused heavy congestion on roads around the Wellington Retail Park, with it taking more than 20 minutes for the scene to be cleared by police and recovery vehicles

No one was injured in the incident, and the police are not treating it as a crime.