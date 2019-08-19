Comedian Jason Manford chased '80 miles' by road rage driver after gig on Hayling Island

Have your say

COMEDIAN Jason Manford said he was chased for 80 miles by a ‘terrifying’ road rage driver after a gig on Hayling Island.

The nightmare began after the Mancunian funnyman performed to a crowd at the Sinah Warren Hotel on Saturday night.

The Sinah Warren Hotel in Ferry Road, on Hayling Island. Picture: Google Street View

Mr Manford, 38, told The Sun the ranting motorist screamed abuse at him before ‘swerving’ in front of his van in a row over jump leads.

The pursuit continued on to the A3, but eventually ended when Jason and his driver headed for a police station.

The fuming stranger then bizarrely ditched his car and fled the scene.

‘It was one of the weirdest experiences I’ve had. There’s road rage. What does that last, two miles? But this guy followed us for nearly 80 miles,' Mr Manford told The Sun.

‘We’re in a Mercedes Viano silver van. There’s a guy in an old 2006 Toyota.

‘He has hazard lights on. He stops across the road, blocking us. He says, “have you got jump-leads?” We said, “no”, and drive past.’

He continued: ‘He’s shouting out the window, “why didn’t you have any jump-leads?” and “what are you doing here, on the island? This is my town”. I thought, ‘We’re going to wake up in a wicker man here’.

‘He follows us, driving dangerously, undercutting us on the A3, getting in front and braking suddenly.

‘He was coming up behind us, flashing us, beeping us, shouting, and swerving in the road in front of us. It was a bit terrifying.’

Mr Manford and his driver lost the oddball, before he reappeared 15 minutes later.

The comedian said the saga was like being ‘in a Hitchcock’ movie.

It ended when Mr Manford and his driver attended Sutton Police Station in Surrey.

Police later found the pursuer’s vehicle locked near the station.

Mr Manford did not report the chase.