COMEDIAN Russell Howard has announced he will perform two more shows in Portsmouth because of popular demand.

The television personality will now appear at the New Theatre Royal in Guildhall Walk at 4.30pm and 7.30pm on Sunday, July 28.

Loved for his television shows Russell Howard’s Good News and the Russell Howard Hour and spots on comedy panel shows, the performer sold out a 5pm show on Saturday, July 27.

Tickets are still available for his 8.30pm performance on that day and the box office for his new date opened this morning.

To book tickets, go to newtheatreroyal.com

