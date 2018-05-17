Comic characters lay aside rivalry to abseil Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Tower for Brain Tumour Research

Have your say

SPIDER-MAN made peace with nemesis Venom in a team effort to descend a Portsmouth landmark.

The costumed pair were spotted abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower on Sunday to raise money for charity.

News' photographer Habibur Rahman dresses as Spiderman to raise money while abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower. Picture: David Taylor/LMS Mag

They set off 328 feet in the air and touched back on the ground after a quick 15 minute descent.

Photographer Habibur Rahmen and reporter Fiona Callingham from The News were behind the masks, and collectively raised £349 for Brain Tumour Research.

After the challenge Habibur said: ‘It wasn’t too scary, but about halfway down my arms got really tired and I was worried I wouldn’t be able to get back down.

‘I’m really pleased we’ve been able to raise money for such a fantastic cause though.’

News' reporter Fiona Callingham dresses as Venom to abseil down the Spinnaker Tower for charity. Picture:David Taylor/LMS Mag

Fiona added: ‘The terrifying part was putting your feet against the wall and seeing the drop below. But the whole experience was great fun and I’d love to do it again.’

Donations the Brain Tumour Research can be made here:

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shipucouk

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fiona-callingham1