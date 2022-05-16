The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre has made a Living Wage commitment that will see everyone working at the centre receive a minimum hourly wage of £9.90.

The Living Wage Foundation says that the South East is a region where more than 12 per cent of all jobs pay less than the real Living Wage, which equates to around 533,000 jobs.

Director of The Spring, Sophie Fullerlove. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Sophie Fullerlove, director of The Spring, said: ‘The Spring, and its trading subsidiary Havant Arts Active, takes its responsibility as a recipient of public funding seriously.

‘We recognise that this means not only using our grants and funds effectively to deliver our charitable activities, but also to care for our staff.