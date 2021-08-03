Around 500 people attended the popular Baffins Band Day fundraiser on Saturday afternoon at the PMC Stadium on Eastern Road.

Five bands were joined by DJs who pumped out the music to those revelling in their freedoms once more after restrictions were lifted recently.

A wide variety of stalls, a bouncy castle, outside bars - including a Pimm’s bar - and hot food and ice cream, were also on offer.

The Racketeers. Baffins Band Day at Baffins Milton Rovers FC's ground, PMC Stadium, Eastern Rd Picture: Chris Moorhouse

People from all over the turned up to show their support for the Wessex Premier League club which included some famous faces.

This included Pompey ‘keeper legend Alan Knight, former striker Paul Walsh and Kev McCormack who recently stepped back from his Pompey kitman role.

Also present was organiser of the event, Tony Male, better known to the Pompey faithful as ‘Touchline Tony’ for his half-time entertainment and PA announcements at Fratton Park.

Rod Tribble and his daughter, Emily Tribble. Baffins Band Day at Baffins Milton Rovers FC's ground, PMC Stadium, Eastern Rd Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 310721-37)

Speaking of the Band Day, he said: ‘It’s a great fundraising event that sees people come from all over Portsmouth and meet-up for a fun day.

‘This is our third event and it has got bigger each time with this one the biggest yet. It’s a real family friendly event that has a great atmosphere and does a lot of good for the club.

‘We are hoping to raise around £5,000 which goes towards the team, kits, football club and staff.’

Tony admitted it had been a difficult period for the club during the pandemic but is now determined to kick on.

From left, Grace Le Mercier, Jay Commander, Laura Quelch, Ellis Hutchinson, Carly Ward and Jake Gough. Baffins Band Day at Baffins Milton Rovers FC's ground, PMC Stadium, Eastern Rd Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘It has been difficult with Covid,’ he said. ‘We normally hire the clubhouse and marquee out but have not been able to do that. But bills still need to be paid.

‘We were not able to do the event last year and had to cancel the original date for this year’s event on July 17 because the government delayed lifting restrictions. That day turned out to be one of the hottest days of the year.

‘The event is an important one for the club and helps support the team which has progressed through the leagues since we were formed in 2011.’

Supporter Rod Tribble, who was at the event with his daughter Emily, said: ‘It’s a fantastic event with a brilliant atmosphere and great bands. There’s lots for kids too – it’s got everything for a fun day out.’

