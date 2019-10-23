Community lottery grant is 'pennies from heaven' for Gosport people living with chronic pain

A RARE distraction for people living with chronic pain came in the form of a luxury coach trip to the theatre.

Partners Through Pain, a Gosport pain management support group, received a grant from the Gosport Community Lottery earlier this year which they used to fund a special treat for members.

Members of Gosport Partners Through Pain took a trip to London to see Matilda at the Cambridge Theatre

The grant was one of the first awarded from Gosport Voluntary Action’s lottery fund, and group founder Brenda Hadfield described the donation as ‘pennies from heaven’.

Setting out in a luxury coach from Angela Coaches, the group headed to London’s Cambridge Theatre to see Matilda before heading back via The West Meon in Petersfield for a meal.

Brenda said: ‘Everyone had a fantastic time the trip went very smoothly with no problems.

‘We, being a disabled group, were looked after extremely well by the theatre staff as well as at the chosen places we went to for our light lunch and evening meal.’

Partners Through Pain started nine years ago when Brenda and her husband Eddie downsized to an apartment from Fareham where she had founded Friends Through Pain 19 years ago.

The aim of both groups is to give members a purpose and encourage them to manage their pain and to give them companionship without judgement, as often friends and family find it difficult to understand the pain.

‘The group helps them to get through the days when the pain is unbearable,’ added Brenda.

‘When or if they arrive at a meeting feeling particularly down invariably they will leave at the end of meeting with a smile on their faces.’