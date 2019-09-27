Community rallies to support family of new mum, 17, left fighting for her life after birth

A NEW mum’s critical condition after giving birth has inspired the Leigh Park community to rally support for the family.

Teegan Barnard welcomed her son Parker John into the world on September 9, but after birth complications the midwives had to perform CPR on the 17-year-old, and she is now in a critical state with no brain activity.

Thousands of pounds have now been raised within days in a campaign launched in Leigh Park to help Teegan’s heartbroken family, who are by her bedside around the clock

They have said they are very grateful and touched by everyone’s kindness and appreciate everyone’s support and donations.

After reading about the family’s situation on Facebook, acquaintance Emma Stanley approached Teegan’s mum Abbie Hallawell.

Mum of five Emma said: ‘It’s not a run of the mill thing to happen in this day and age. It pulled on my heartstrings. It’s meant to be a joyous time, it’s unimaginable what they’re going through.

‘I thought realistically if I get £500 I would be happy, I want to do what I can.

‘I have put my whole heart into it, I know what it’s like to lose a child and I know what it’s like to have the fear of losing a child.’

To stir up support, Emma created a donation page which has raised more than £6,000 to help the family.

‘I put the fundraiser on Facebook and donated £20, that’s how it all started,’ said the former dinner lady.

‘It’s unbelievable and they’re so grateful which makes me so humble. There are a lot of kind-hearted people in this community, it’s the biggest thing on Leigh Park’s mind right now.’

From bucket collections at a Havant and Waterlooville football match to selling printed T-shirts and keyrings, Emma has been working alongside support from businesses such as The Swallow Pub.

She said: ‘I’m just trying to do something that everyone can get involved in. Everybody can jump on board and be a part of this to let the family know they’re being supported.

‘I don’t think it’s so much the money, A lot of it is the support from the community. All we can do is try to lighten the load.’