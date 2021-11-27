Havant Borough Tree Wardens has been awarded a £1,000 grant from Waitrose Havant for a tree community planting project in the area.

Volunteers from the group met with staff at Waitrose Havant to collect the cheque on Wednesday.

The funds were donated as part of Waitrose’s ‘Give a Little Love’ campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Havant Borough Tree Wardens have received a grant from Havant Waitrose. Pictured from left are tree warden Judy Valentine, Waitrose's community lead Kathy Heidstrom, tree wardens Terry Smith and Peter Wallbank, and branch manager Harry Fuidge who made the cheque presentation Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 241121-01)

Harry Fuidge, branch manager of Waitrose Havant, said: ‘I’m delighted to be handing a cheque to the Havant Borough Tree Wardens to help fund what they do around Havant.’

Havant Borough Tree Wardens are a local group of volunteers that forms part of The Tree Council’s national Tree Warden Scheme.

The tree wardens, who live across the borough, are not experts but people with a passion for the environment.

Judy Valentine, a member of Havant Borough Tree Wardens, said: ‘We’re very pleased to have this money to help us with this work.

‘We’re launching a scheme where we’re giving local residents, businesses the opportunity to have a tree.’

The tree wardens will use the money to launch a new tree planting scheme, offering free trees to sites that would like to plant a standard size tree 1.8m/6ft tall.

Applications can be made for sites that are used regularly by the community, such as community centres, health centres, and privately owned land where trees can be seen by the public from the road, footpath, or shoreline, such as on a farm.

SEE ALSO: Winds of up to 50mph in Storm Arwen forces Gosport to axe Christmas lights switch on

Private businesses where members of the public regularly access, for example a pub garden, and sports clubs where members of the public regularly access, such as sailing clubs, can also submit applications.

The trees should have room to grow and be regularly looked after for the first few years as they establish.

The aim is to plant in spring next year.

Each organisation can apply for a maximum of two trees, but those who have larger projects in mind are asked to get in contact with Havant Borough Tree Wardens.

To find out more, contact Judy Valentine at [email protected] or 02392 467209.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron