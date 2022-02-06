Concern for missing girl, 15, who could be in Portsmouth

Hayley, 15, of Netley Abbey, was last seen at around 3.30pm on Saturday in Southampton.

A police spokesman said: ‘There is a possibility she could be in the Portsmouth area, but she has links in Southampton.

‘Since being reported missing, officers have been carrying out extensive enquires to locate her and we are now turning to the public for assistance.’

Hayley is missing and could be in Portsmouth. Pic Hants police

Hayley is described as being around 5ft 10ins tall and although she has dark hair in the picture, she has since dyed it blonde.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, black joggers and black trainers. She was also carrying a large black shoulder bag.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 101, quoting the reference 44220050637.

