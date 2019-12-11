Concern for welfare of missing man with links to Portsmouth

POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a missing man with links to Portsmouth.

Jon King, 58, has been missing from his home address in Southwick in Sussex since 9.30am on Monday.

Have you seen Jon King? Picture: Sussex Police/ Family Handout

The 58-year-old man is described as white, of heavy build, with brown/greying hair at the sides and balding on top, grey stubble and wearing glasses.

He was last seen wearing a dark waterproof coat with reflective stripes on the bottom of the sleeves, dark navy jeans, a dark jumper and trainers.

Jon was also in possession of a dark blue rucksack with white writing.

He is known to have links to Brighton and Portsmouth, and may be travelling on foot or using public transport.

Anyone who sees Jon, or who has any information as to his whereabouts, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 849 of 09/12.

