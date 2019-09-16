Concern for welfare of woman who went missing in Gosport overnight

A woman has gone missing overnight prompting a police appeal.

Laura Smith, 35, was last seen in the Orion Avenue area of Gosport at around 10pm last night.

Have you seen Laura Smith? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

She is believed to have gone missing sometime overnight and police say that they are ‘concerned for her welfare’.

She is described as being slim with dark shoulder length hair.

Laura is believed to be wearing a white T-shirt with grey bottoms, and grey and white coloured trainers.

If you have seen her at all, please call police on 101 quoting 44190329915.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.

