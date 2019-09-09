Concern over missing Waterlooville man as police launch search

Police have appealed for help in finding a missing man from Waterlooville.

Michael Ellis was last seen yesterday morning at 10.30am when he was dropped off at Havant train station.

Michael Ellis. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The 26-year-old has not been in contact with any of his family and friends, and officers have spent the night searching for him.

Michael is described as being white, of a slim build, 5ft 10ins tall, has short brown hair and a large tattoo on his left arm.

SEE ALSO: Take an exclusive peek at the new Queen Elizabeth Country Park visitor centre

He was last seen wearing a grey jumper, blue jeans and deck shoes.

If you have seen anyone matching his description in the last 24 hours call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 44190320445.

SEE ALSO: Southsea churches hand out free fish baps to recreate miracle

Join The News' WhatsApp service to get the latest Portsmouth news and sport direct to your mobile phone. To get a daily text alert with the latest headlines, text 'NEWS' to 07393 754804, and add The News as a contact on WhatsApp.

Your number will not be visible to anyone else and you will not receive any marketing messages. Text 'STOP' at any time to stop receiving messages.