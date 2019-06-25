Concerns for missing veteran

AN APPEAL has been launched to locate a missing veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Ralph Baker, 59, from Lakeside in Chichester, is believed to be in the Goodwood area of The South Downs.

He is known to suffer from mental health issues and his last communication was thought to be a text sent at midday.

Ralph is described as being a white male, of stocky build. He is five foot eleven inches tall and has a ‘goatee’ beard. He is believed to be wearing green trousers and top.

At least 30 people are involved in the search effort including many current or ex armed forces.

Anyone who has seen Ralph or has infromation as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101 and reference 1252 25/06/19.