FRIENDS and police have launched a missing person appeal for a 47 year old man.

Brian James Langford, from Portsmouth, has been missing since 2:15pm on Tuesday July 23.

Friends have said he may be driving a silver Volvo S50, registration number GJ59 YJT.

A statement issued by police said: ‘We received a report of missing 47-year-old man from Portsmouth, on July 23. Enquiries are ongoing to locate him.’

Anyone who has seen Brian is urged to call 101 and quote reference number 19072400743.