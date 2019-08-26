Concerns over girl, 12, who has gone missing from Southsea

Have your say

A 12-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in Southsea.

Lilly was last seen at 3pm on Saturday, and police have said they are concerned for her welfare.

Lilly has gone missing from Southsea. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

She is 12 years old but looks older, is 5ft 3in tall and is of slim build.

She has long brown hair past the shoulders, which she wears up or down, and has brown eyes.

Police have said Lilly was last seen wearing black leggings, a black top and all white Nike trainers – but she is likely to have changed clothes.

She is likely to be in either Waterlooville or Portsmouth.

If you see Lilly, call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 44190301303.