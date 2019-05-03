‘Concerns’ over missing young Havant man

‘CONCERNS’ over a missing young Havant man have led to a police appeal for information.

Lewis Templeman, 20, disappeared from his home address at Billy Lawn Avenue earlier this week.

It is believed the male was in Waterlooville at around 3pm today.

He is described as white, 6ft tall with blonde hair and a very thin build.

He was wearing a black, long-sleeved, round-neck jumper, black jeans and black, high-top Converse.

He also had a distinctive pair of tracksuit bottoms with him – with Mann written on one side of them with red roses.

Anyone with information should call 101.