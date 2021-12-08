Concerns raised for missing Gosport man, 32, as police appeal to public

Leo Cane, 32, was last seen at around 10.15am this morning (December 8) heading into Grove Road park from the direction of Agnew House.

Police have appealed to the public for help. ‘We are concerned for his welfare and are asking the public to report any sightings to us,’ a spokesman said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing Leo Cane. Pic Hants police

Leo is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, skinny with short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a black puffer-style jacket, blue jeans, black trainers with white stripes down the side and white laces and soles.

The spokesman added: ‘We have a CCTV image of him, which we are releasing with this appeal, which was taken today and shows the clothes he is wearing.

‘If you have seen him, please call 101 quoting incident 612 of today’s date.’

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron