Concerns raised as Southsea man with Enfield links goes awol
Neil Trevatt, 60, has gone awol after last being seen in the Alverstone Road and Carisbrooke Road area of Southsea at around 12.30pm on Sunday, 17 November.
He is described as white, 6ft 1ins, of slim build, with dark receding hair and wears glasses. Neil also has links to the Enfield area of London. “Together with his family we are concerned for his welfare,” police said.
“If you think you’ve seen Neil since he went missing or think you might know where he is, please contact us as soon as possible on 101 quoting 44240503287. In an emergency dial 999.”
