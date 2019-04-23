Congratulations are paid to new Queen’s chaplain

Have your say

WELL-WISHES have poured in after a city vicar was appointed to be an Honorary Chaplain to the Queen.

Canon Bob White, vicar of St Mary’s Church in Fratton, was awarded the honour on Monday and will now be able to preach once a year at the Chapel Royal, at St James’ Palace in London.

Taking to Facebook, Simone Mckeon said: ‘Congratulations. Very well deserved. A very lovely man and a very lovely family. Thrilled.’

Donna Nicholl added: ‘Congratulations Father Bob. He married me and my husband last June.’

Meanwhile Estela Rodgers added: ‘Congratulations, what an honour, you deserved it. God bless.’