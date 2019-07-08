THE PERPETRATOR behind a billboard vandalised with the words ‘kill Tory voters’ has been branded ‘moron’ by a city Conservative.

The threatening daubing in black spray paint has been left on a Cancer Research UK advertisement in Bristol Road.

Southsea resident William Bates, 21, said he was ‘shocked and disappointed’ when he spotted the graffiti on Sunday.

Linda Symes, a Conservative councillor for Eastney and Craneswater, said she was not worried about the message – but called the culprit behind it a ‘moron'.

‘I don’t mind street art when it does something constructive, but this is just mindless,’ she said.

‘It’s been perpetrated by someone who hasn't got anything better to do.

‘We have the democratic right to go and vote and we have to abide by that.’

It is not known when billboard was vandalised but the advert, which flags up obesity as a cause of cancer, is part of a campaign launched by Cancer Research UK in June.

The board is located close to Bristol Road's junction with Highland Road.

