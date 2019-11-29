Cooking talents showcased by Gosport students in the Rotary Young Chef competition first round

BUDDING chefs took to the kitchen with hopes of impressing judges in the first round of the Rotary Young Chef competition.

Nine students from Bay House and Brune Park schools in Gosport met in the food section of Brune Park to compete in the first level of the contest after school.

Jamie Arnold from Bay House School taking part in the Gosport Rotary Young Chef competition

It is a national competition and Gosport schools have a long record of entering this, and the Youth Speaks competitions, which are also run by Rotary.

The Young Chef competition aims to encourage young people to learn how to cook a healthy meal, consider food hygiene issues, test their organisational and planning skills and develop an ability to cope in a demanding situation.

The nine young students certainly met these aims, as they took on the challenge to cook two courses with menus of their own choice.

The meals were varied, and food quality was good, said volunteers from the Rotary Club.

Samuel Donn from Bay House School taking part in the Gosport Rotary Young Chef competition

Jan Wyatt, a retired chef, and canon John Draper have judged this competition for five years. They were joined by an ex-Brune Park student who is now chef at Kingfisher Caravan Park.

The judges had to select four students, two from each school, to represent Gosport in the Portsmouth area round at the Havant and South Downs College in January.

They selected Nikki Whiteley and Jamie Butler from Brune Park, and Jamie Arnold and Emily Butler from Bay House.

Ray Drake, from Gosport Rotary Club, said: ‘We wish them all the best as they compete against other students in Portsmouth for a place at the Wessex Area competition.’

Lucy Cole from Bay House School taking part in the Gosport Rotary Young Chef competition