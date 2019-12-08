Copnor residents remember the true meaning of Christmas in walking nativity

THE clock was turned back more than 2,000 years as three wise men followed a guiding star through the streets of Copnor in search of baby Jesus.

The historic scene was part of a walking nativity performance as residents were reminded of the true meaning of Christmas.

Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, David Fuller, with organisers and participants in the Nativity Walk.'Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Starting at St Nicholas’ Church, Battenburg Avenue, participants walked to Copnor Methodist Church where the final nativity scene was re-enacted.

Stopping at six stages the procession recreated the nativity story with children from the Portsmouth boys and girls brigades taking on leading roles.

Stars of the procession were Jarod Collins, 11, and Lena Zieba, eight, taking on the roles of Joseph and Mary.

Jarod said: ‘I’ve done the nativity before but this is the first time I have taken part in a walking nativity. It was really exciting to perform in front of so many people.’

Left to right, Jarod Collins, 11, as Joseph, Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Cllr David Fuller, Rusty the donkey, Reverend John Mills, Lena Zieba, 8, as Mary, and Jennifer Motunbo, 13, as the Angel Gabriel. Picture: Duncan Shepherd,

Lena added: ‘I’ve never played Mary before but it was really exciting to take part.’

Many of those taking part were dressed in character and were joined by two donkeys from Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary.

As the procession journeyed through the streets they were joined by people from surrounding houses as renditions of classic carols such as Away in a Manger and Silent Night filled the evening sky.

The Walking Nativity makes its way through the streets of Copnor. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Becky Cornell said: ‘My daughter’s school sends home a leaflet every year but this is the first time we have been able to attend. It was brilliant to see so many people out and it’s good to remember the Christmas story.’

Daughter Masie, seven, added: ‘We learnt about the nativity in school and it’s important to remember the birth of baby Jesus.’

Many walkers spoke about community spirit evoked by the procession.

Rachel Groom said: ‘It was really nice to see people coming out of their houses and joining in. The atmosphere was fantastic and it was a real community event. It really gets people in the mood for Christmas.’

Joining the walk was the Lord Mayor, David Fuller.

Cllr Fuller said: ‘I enjoyed the walk and it’s fantastic to see the community out in force and dressed up for the event.’

As well as promoting the true meaning of Christmas, Copnor Methodist Church minister, Reverend John Mills, hoped the event helped to engage with the local community.

Reverend Mills said: ‘Congregation numbers are falling and this helps to bring people out and engage with the church - particularly youngsters. Around 400 walkers took part today and it was our chance to remind people of the true Christmas story.’