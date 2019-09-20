Cordon to remain in place 'until tomorrow' after 'WW2 device' discovered in Hampshire

A suspected ‘World War Two device’ has been discovered in a Hampshire town.

Police have said that three roads in Bordon have been closed and that a 200 metre cordon is expected to remain in place until after midday tomorrow.

The A325 is not affected currently affected but there are closures in place on Hogmoor Road, Firgrove Lane and Oakhanger Road.

Police say that Hogmore Inclosure remains a risk to ramblers and dog walkers so advice is keep out of the area.

Earlier Hants Road Policing tweeted: ‘Avoid Hogmoor Road and Inclosure area in Bordon due to a 200 metre cordon in place after suspected WW2 device discovered.

‘The EOD are on scene but warn closures may be in place for several hours – very possibly into this evening’s rush hour and beyond.

‘Avoid A325 through Bordon.’

