Families gathered in Portsmouth Cathedral in High Street, Old Portsmouth, to witness the historic ceremony, with some spectators dressed in red, white and blue garb to mark the occassion. The special screening came as one of several coronation events at the cathedral, with a ‘music and reflections’ service held the evening before to kick fof the three-day celebration.

Simon Martin travelled down from Nottingham to spend the weekend in Portasmouth with members of his social club.

Support worker Sheila, left, with bell-ringer Lucy, right who came to watch the ceremony at the cathedral's special screening.

Clad in a plastic union flag bowler hat, Simon said: ‘It’s quite surprising. I thought I wouldn’t be too interested or excited by it but now it’s on the big screen, I’m getting quite involved. It’s fabulous and it’s everything you’d want to be really. We’ll probably have a few drinks afterwards.’

Will Cripps, co-owner of Frying High Fish and Chips, was running a concession wagon outside with his brother Craig the cathedral to feed those enjoying the ceremony.

Will, who lives in Waterlooville, said: ‘With the weather, I feel quite sorry for him. For old Portsmouth I think it will be quite a nice day. Hopefully people will come out and it’s a nice opportunity for people to getv together and enjoy the weekend.

Obviously, being out here, we’re not going to have the privellege of watching it but I shall watch it tomorrow with my wife and kids.

Portsmouth Cathedral in Old Portsmouth.

We were hoping to have a barbeque with a few neighbours, but obviously that’s weather dependent.

Also enjoying the ceremony was Lucy, a bell ringer who participated in the days’ pagaentry by ringing one of the bells in the cathedral.

Lucy said: ‘I’ve come to see King Charles be crowned. The service is going well.’

Street parties were held across the city, such as this one in Oriel Road in North End

Lucy’s support worker Sheila added: ‘I really enjoyed everything. I was very happy with the bells – I especially enjoyed that.’