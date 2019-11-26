Have your say

THE Christmas lights will finally be switched on in Cosham this week

Coming after the festive illuminations have already been turned on in Southsea and the rest of Portsmouth but just in time for the start of advent.

The Christmas lights in will be switched. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The lights will be switched on in the High Street in Cosham this week.

If you are planning on attending here’s what you need to know:

When will the Christmas lights be switched on in Cosham?

The festive illuminations will be turned on during an event tomorrow (November 27) night.

READ MORE: Watch the Christmas lights be turned on in Portsmouth city centre

Where is the switch on happening?

The Christmas lights will be switched on in Cosham High Street on November 27.

What time does it begin and end?

Festivities will start at 4pm today and will finish will the lights being switched on at 6pm, so it is not a late night for families planning on attending.

It also gives you time to get home from work and get changed if you are heading down to the event.

Will there be entertainment?

Yes! In the build up to the grand switch on there will be performances from bands, choirs and dancing groups from local schools.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth - Councillor David Fuller – will be attending the event along with the cast of the Kings Theatre’s production of Aladdin.

READ MORE: When the Christmas lights are turned on across our area

A presenter from Wave 105 will be on the stage at 6pm for the switch on

Will there be fireworks?

A firework finale is scheduled from after the lights have been turned on – weather permitting.

What will the weather be like?

The Met Office has issued its forecast for tomorrow and is predicting cloudy weather from 4pm onwards.

Are you excited for the Christmas lights to be switched on in Cosham? Let us know in the comments below.