EMERGENCY services staged a large-scale exercise at a printing press yesterday

Firefighters from across Portsmouth took part in the training at the former offices of The News, in London Road, Hilsea.

At least four fire crews and an ambulance were involved in the training event

Officers were joined by paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) to hone their skills rescuing and treating casualties.

The two emergency services worked together on a range of fictional scenarios, from how to treat victims in a house fire to rescuing an injured casualty who had fallen through a hole in the floor.

Crew manager Richard Munday, of Cosham fire station, was among those involved in the training day and said his team had benefited from working alongside Scas.

‘It went very well today,’ he said. ‘There’s lots of learning points from it that we can take away.’

Explaining the scenarios, crew manager Munday added: ‘We were doing a simulated fire training with them. We also simulated a casualty falling through the floor.

‘We have got to train all the time. We both have different ways of doing things so it’s a great opportunity for us to see how Scas works and for them to see how we deal with things.’

The operation involved at least four fire engines and one ambulance.

It took place during the afternoon.