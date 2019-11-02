Have your say

The spectacular fireworks display in Cosham is set to return next month.

If you are looking for a display to attend following the news that Gunwharf Quays is not holding its annual one in 2019, then why not head down to the King George V playing fields.

Cosham fireworks will be back for 2019. Picture: Tracy Goddard, Waterlooville.''''''T.G.Photography(c).'tgoddard4578@gmail.com

Here’s what you need to know:

When and where is the display?

Cosham’s bonfire and fireworks display will take place at the King George V playing fields on Wednesday, November 6.

What time does it start?

The event opens at 4pm on November 6 and from that time kid’s under the age of 12 will be able to enjoy the children's funfair.

The Bonfire will be lit at 7pm and the fireworks display will start at 7.30pm after a countdown led by the Deputy Lord Mayor of Portsmouth.

Do you need tickets?

Nope it is a free event, so you do not need to buy tickets to come down and watch the display.

Will there be food and drink?

If you are heading down to King George V playing fields for the Cosham fireworks display this year, there will be a variety of hot food and refreshment vendors at the event site.

Is there parking?

Portsmouth City Council recommend that if you are coming to the display to avoid driving if possible.

However there will be car parking available at Lakeside for £2.

The money raised from the parking charge will be donated to the Rotary Clubs of Southsea Castle, Portsmouth and Southsea, and Rotaract.

Any vehicles parked on double yellow lines and grass verges risk being towed away.

What about public transport?

Cosham train station is located five minutes away and there are bus stops adjacent to the field on Northern Road.

Can I bring my own fireworks?

Visitors are asked not to bring their own fireworks or sparklers to the display for health and safety reasons.

What is the weather going to be like?

According to the latest Met Office forecast, as of November 2, it will be cloudy during the fireworks display in Cosham.