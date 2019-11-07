Cosham fireworks display back with a 'really colourful' bang for 2019

SKIES above Cosham exploded with colour tonight as the city council's famous annual fireworks display returned.

Wet weather failed to dampen the spirits of hundreds of families who rallied to enjoy the spectacular on the King George V Playing Fields from 7.30pm.

Mollie Woolaston-Hall, four, with her mother Rachael and brother, George, seven. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Hours of fun awaited during the build-up to the show, with fairground rides, a maze, and a selection of street food stalls slinging their fare.

For mother-of-two Helen Shawyer, the short drive from her Fareham home was of little inconvenience in order to enjoy a display that has long been a family tradition.

‘I’ve been bringing my children every year, but they’re not children anymore – they’re now nearly 18 and 21,’ the 46-year-old said.

Crowds of people enjoying the fireworks. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘We've probably been coming for about 10 years, and before that we used to watch them on top of Portsdown Hill because my daughter was scared of them.

‘It's one of the best one displays in the area – that’s why we keep coming back and we'll probably come back next year.'

After moisture delayed the lighting of the event's bonfire until shortly after 7pm, firework lovers were not left disappointed by the technicolour display that burst into life right on time at 7.30pm.

It would last 20 minutes – with golden spirals, green and purple fizzes and delicate rainbows bringing the night sky to life.

Blake Reddington, Phoebe, 4 and Kayleigh McGinley at the Cosham fireworks. Picture: Habibur Rahman

It was the latter spectrum of colours that wowed 11-year-old Chloe Glover from Cosham.

She attended with her mum, Donna, 37, alongside pal Mandie James and her two daughters, aged eight and 11.

Chloe said: ‘I liked that all the fireworks were really colourful this year and my favourites were the rainbow ones.'

Donna added: ‘Because we live locally it's easy to get to and it's always really good every year.’

The event in Cosham followed Tuesday's return of the popular display on Stockheath Common in Leigh Park.

At least three other events are set to take place on Saturday, from 4pm at Portsmouth High School, 4pm at Hayling College and 5pm St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, in Fareham.

