Could you adopt Wonky, the rabbit with a 'unicorn horn', in time for Christmas?

A rabbit named Wonky is hoping to charm his way to a new owner this Christmas, and he has one attribute in particular that may work in his favour.

One of Wonky's ears sits in the middle of his head and occasionally points upwards ‘just like a unicorn horn’, according to an RSPCA worker at the Milton Keynes & North Bucks branch.

Wonky the rabbit. Picture: RSPCA/PA Wire

‘Wonky came into our care because his previous owners couldn't keep him any longer,’ said Carol Spindler.

‘He has such an unusual look and it's amazing how his ear flips up and stands upright on his head - just like a unicorn horn!’

An affectionate and friendly rabbit, Wonky - who is four years old - is keen on being stroked but is not a fan of being picked up.

The RSPCA added that Wonky would benefit from a female rabbit's company, and that he would suit a family that has older children.

‘This lovable boy really deserves a home where he'll get lots of attention and treats,’ said Carol.

‘He would suit a family with older children and would make a wonderful addition to the home.’

To find out more about Wonky, visit his online profile at www.rspcamiltonkeynes.co.uk.