A FELINE welfare charity is appealing for people to foster cats while a permanent home is found for them.

Cats Protection in Gosport is looking for volunteers to temporarily foster cats of all ages, shapes and sizes.

Can you help foster a kitten?

The charity provides all the equipment such as food and litter, covers veterinary costs, and is on hand with help and advice.

n Anyone who is interested in cat fostering, or looking for more information, can call Chris on (023) 9258 2601.